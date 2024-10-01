HT Auto
BMW F900 GS Left View
1/1
13.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Lucknow
F900 GS Price in Lucknow

BMW F900 GS on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 15.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW F900 GS Standard₹ 15.38 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW F900 GS Variant Wise Price List in Lucknow

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Standard
₹15.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
895 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,75,000
RTO
1,18,000
Insurance
44,829
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Lucknow)
15,37,829
EMI@33,054/mo
Close

BMW News

The BMW CE 02 boasts a sleek, minimalist design with simple construction and minimal bodywork.
BMW CE 02 launched in India at 4.5 lakh. Check details
1 Oct 2024
Carmakers are struggling with weak demand in China and the US, and companies across regions are warning of a worsening outlook for the auto industry amid rising costs.
European carmakers warn on profits in the face of weak demand and rising costs
1 Oct 2024
Audi, BMW and several other luxury carmakers in the UK are seeing their vehicles' headlights being stolen increasingly.
Audi, BMW and other luxury car owners feeling the heat in this country. Here's why
30 Sept 2024
The BMW CE 02 is available with two electric motor outputs globally - 11 kW and 4 kW.
BMW CE 02 electric two wheeler to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
30 Sept 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 28: Tata Motors lays foundation of new plant, BMW CE 02 India launch date confirmed
29 Sept 2024
BMW Videos

BMW CE 02 is the first electric two-wheeler from the German auto giant that has been manufactured in India. It joins the CE 04 electric two-wheeler launched in July this year as part of BMW Motorrad's EV lineup in the country.
BMW CE 02 launched. What the first Made-in-India German electric two-wheeler offers: First impressions
1 Oct 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
View all
 

