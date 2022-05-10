I am naturally inclined towards technology, and the BMW 850 GSA doesn't disappoint. The full-colour TFT display is a delight, offering clear visibility even in the harsh sunlight of Uttarakhand. The connectivity features, allowing for GPS navigation and music streaming, are intuitive and user-friendly.

The multiple riding modes – Road, Rain, and Dynamic – are a blessing, especially when traversing diverse terrains. The Enduro Pro mode, designed for off-road adventures, significantly enhanced my riding experience in Uttarakhand's rugged landscape.