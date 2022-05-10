F 850 GS AdventureSpecs & FeaturesImages
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DISCONTINUED

BMW F 850 GS Adventure Mileage

₹13.75 - 15.7 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
BMW F 850 GS Adventure is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

BMW F 850 GS Adventure Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 24 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 24 kmpl

BMW F 850 GS Adventure Variants Wise Mileage

BMW F 850 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 13.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW F 850 GS Adventure comes in 2 variants. BMW F 850 GS Adventure's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
F 850 GS Adventure Pro
853 cc
197 kmph
₹13.75 Lakhs*
UPCOMING
F 850 GS Adventure STD
853 cc
₹15.7 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price (expected price for upcoming models) for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Alternatives

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs
Mileage: 20.4 kmpl
Check OffersV85 TT MileageF 850 GS AdventurevsV85 TT
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs
+1
Mileage: 21.2 kmpl
Check OffersTiger 900 MileageF 850 GS AdventurevsTiger 900
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 Lakhs
Mileage: 19.0 kmpl
Check OffersTiger 850 Sport MileageF 850 GS AdventurevsTiger 850 Sport
Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
Mileage: 27.8 kmpl
Check OffersX-ADV MileageF 850 GS AdventurevsX-ADV
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
Mileage: 22 kmpl
Check OffersF900 GS MileageF 850 GS AdventurevsF900 GS
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
Mileage: 22 kmpl
Check OffersF900 GS Adventure MileageF 850 GS AdventurevsF900 GS Adventure

BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Ownership Review

By: Yudhvir Mor
By: Yudhvir Mor

Being an avid motorcycling enthusiast, I recently bought a BMW 850 GSA and took it to Uttarakhand, which has been nothing short of exhilarating. Here's my comprehensive review of this beast.

Photo-BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Photo-BMW F 850 GS Adventure

Features and Technology

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I am naturally inclined towards technology, and the BMW 850 GSA doesn't disappoint. The full-colour TFT display is a delight, offering clear visibility even in the harsh sunlight of Uttarakhand. The connectivity features, allowing for GPS navigation and music streaming, are intuitive and user-friendly.

The multiple riding modes – Road, Rain, and Dynamic – are a blessing, especially when traversing diverse terrains. The Enduro Pro mode, designed for off-road adventures, significantly enhanced my riding experience in Uttarakhand's rugged landscape.

Comfort and Ergonomics

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Long rides demand comfort, and the 850 GSA excels in this area. The ergonomically designed seat, adjustable windscreen, and handlebars make long-distance touring pleasurable. The spacious seat and upright riding position were particularly beneficial, providing comfort during extended hours of riding. I did Delhi to Yamunotri in 8 hours with no soreness.

Photo-BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Photo-BMW F 850 GS Adventure

Aesthetics and Build Quality

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The BMW 850 GSA boasts a design that's both rugged and refined. Its striking appearance, with the iconic GS styling, stands out on city roads and rough trails. The build quality is exemplary, with a sturdy frame and high-quality components that withstand harsh conditions. Many locals clicked their pics with it wherever I parked it.

Practicality for Indian Roads

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On the practical side, the 850 GSA's fuel efficiency is commendable, an essential factor for extended tours in remote areas like Uttarakhand or Ladakh, where fuel stations are sparse. I did 3000 km in 9 days; I rode approx. 400 KM of bad roads, suspension was best in class. It was comfortable and very dynamic

Photo-BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Photo-BMW F 850 GS Adventure

Conclusion

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In conclusion, the BMW 850 GSA is a versatile adventure motorcycle that perfectly blends performance, technology, and comfort. Its capability to handle highways and off-road terrains with equal aplomb makes it an ideal choice for Indian riders who love exploring diverse landscapes. Whether a weekend ride or a challenging expedition to Uttarakhand, the 850 GSA is a reliable and exhilarating companion.

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