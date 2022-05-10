|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|24 kmpl
Being an avid motorcycling enthusiast, I recently bought a BMW 850 GSA and took it to Uttarakhand, which has been nothing short of exhilarating. Here's my comprehensive review of this beast.
I am naturally inclined towards technology, and the BMW 850 GSA doesn't disappoint. The full-colour TFT display is a delight, offering clear visibility even in the harsh sunlight of Uttarakhand. The connectivity features, allowing for GPS navigation and music streaming, are intuitive and user-friendly.
The multiple riding modes – Road, Rain, and Dynamic – are a blessing, especially when traversing diverse terrains. The Enduro Pro mode, designed for off-road adventures, significantly enhanced my riding experience in Uttarakhand's rugged landscape.
Long rides demand comfort, and the 850 GSA excels in this area. The ergonomically designed seat, adjustable windscreen, and handlebars make long-distance touring pleasurable. The spacious seat and upright riding position were particularly beneficial, providing comfort during extended hours of riding. I did Delhi to Yamunotri in 8 hours with no soreness.
The BMW 850 GSA boasts a design that's both rugged and refined. Its striking appearance, with the iconic GS styling, stands out on city roads and rough trails. The build quality is exemplary, with a sturdy frame and high-quality components that withstand harsh conditions. Many locals clicked their pics with it wherever I parked it.
On the practical side, the 850 GSA's fuel efficiency is commendable, an essential factor for extended tours in remote areas like Uttarakhand or Ladakh, where fuel stations are sparse. I did 3000 km in 9 days; I rode approx. 400 KM of bad roads, suspension was best in class. It was comfortable and very dynamic
In conclusion, the BMW 850 GSA is a versatile adventure motorcycle that perfectly blends performance, technology, and comfort. Its capability to handle highways and off-road terrains with equal aplomb makes it an ideal choice for Indian riders who love exploring diverse landscapes. Whether a weekend ride or a challenging expedition to Uttarakhand, the 850 GSA is a reliable and exhilarating companion.
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