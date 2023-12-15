F850GSAdventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of F850GSAdventure F 850 GS Adventure Pro (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.65 Lakhs. It offers F850GSAdventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of F850GSAdventure F 850 GS Adventure Pro (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.65 Lakhs. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Riding Modes, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Engine Type: Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication ...Read MoreRead Less