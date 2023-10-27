Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW F850GS on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 13.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW F850GS on road price in Chandigarh starts from Rs. 13.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BMW F850GS dealers and showrooms in Chandigarh for best offers.
BMW F850GS on road price breakup in Chandigarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BMW F850GS is mainly compared to Triumph Street Triple which starts at Rs. 10.17 Lakhs in Chandigarh, BMW F 900 R which starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs in Chandigarh and Triumph Bonneville Bobber starting at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs in Chandigarh.
Variants On-Road Price BMW F850GS F 850 GS Pro ₹ 13.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price