Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW F850GS F 850 GS Pro

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
13.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW F850GS Key Specs
Engine853 cc
View all F850GS specs and features

F850GS F 850 GS Pro Latest Updates

F850GS falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of F850GS F 850 GS Pro (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 13.83 Lakhs. It offers many

  • Engine Type: Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
    • ...Read More

    BMW F850GS F 850 GS Pro Price

    F 850 GS Pro
    ₹13.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    853 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    12,50,000
    RTO
    1,00,000
    Insurance
    33,323
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    13,83,323
    EMI@29,733/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW F850GS F 850 GS Pro Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Frame
    Bridge-Type Frame, Steel Shell Construction
    Front Brake Diameter
    305 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Saddle Height
    860 mm
    Fuel Reserve
    3.5 L
    Load Carrying Capacity
    216 kg
    Kerb Weight
    233 kg
    Top Speed
    200 kmph
    Engine Type
    Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump Lubrication
    Displacement
    853 cc
    Max Torque
    92 Nm @ 6250 rpm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Clutch
    Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically Operated
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Peak Power
    95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Transmission
    Manual
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Front Suspension
    Upside-Down Telescopic Fork, Ø 43 mm
    Rear Suspension
    Cast aluminium Dual Swing Arm, Central WAD Spring Strut, Spring Pre-Load Hydraulically Adjustable, ReboundDamping Adjustable
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Navigation
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESA
    Headlight
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    LED Tail Lights
    Sporty LED Tail Light
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    BMW F850GS F 850 GS Pro EMI
    EMI26,760 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,44,990
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,44,990
    Interest Amount
    3,60,591
    Payable Amount
    16,05,581

    BMW F850GS Alternatives

    Triumph Street Triple

    Triumph Street Triple RS

    10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    F850GS vs Street Tripl...
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber

    Triumph Bonneville Bobber 2021

    10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    F850GS vs Bonneville B...
    Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

    Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS BS6

    10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    F850GS vs Ninja 1000SX
    Kawasaki Versys 1000

    Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6

    10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    F850GS vs Versys 1000
    Ducati Scrambler 1100

    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

    10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    F850GS vs Scrambler 11...

    Popular BMW Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  BMW Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details