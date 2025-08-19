BMW F 750 GS is priced at Rs. 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The BMW F 750 GS is available in 1 variant - STD BS6.
BMW F 750 GS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 853.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
BMW F 750 GS rivals are Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 XR, Honda X-ADV, Honda XL750 Transalp [2025], BMW F900 GS.
BMW F 750 GS comes with a mileage of 24.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|24.4 kmpl
|Engine
|853.0 cc
|Max Speed
|190 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular BMW Bikes
The BMW F 750 GS is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 11.95-12.25 Lakhs.
The BMW F 750 GS is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 853.0 cc segment.
The BMW F 750 GS features a 853.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 24.4 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
The BMW F 750 GS faces competition from the likes of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and Triumph Tiger 900 in the 853.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
The BMW F 750 GS offers a mileage of 24.4 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.
