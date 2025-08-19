F 750 GSSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
BMW F 750 GS
UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

₹11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs*Expected price
BMW F 750 GS Price:

BMW F 750 GS is priced at Rs. 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS is available in 1 variant - STD BS6.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW F 750 GS?

BMW F 750 GS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 853.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW F 750 GS?

BMW F 750 GS rivals are Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 XR, Honda X-ADV, Honda XL750 Transalp [2025], BMW F900 GS.

What is the mileage of BMW F 750 GS?

BMW F 750 GS comes with a mileage of 24.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

F 750 GS Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 853.0 cc

F 750 GS: 853.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.99 kmpl

F 750 GS: 24.4 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 188.0 kmph

F 750 GS: 190.0 kmph

BMW F 750 GS Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

11.95 Lakhs
Triumph Tiger 900

13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
BMW F 900 XR

12.55 Lakhs
Honda X-ADV

11.91 Lakhs
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]

11 Lakhs
BMW F900 GS

13.75 Lakhs
BMW F 750 GS Variants

BMW F 750 GS price is expected to start at ₹ 11.95 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
F 750 GS STD BS6₹11.95 Lakhs*
853 cc
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 10 Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

BMW F 750 GS Images

14 images
BMW F 750 GS Specifications and Features

Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage24.4 kmpl
Engine853.0 cc
Max Speed190 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
BMW F 750 GS FAQs

What is the expected price of BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 11.95-12.25 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS is expected to launch on 1st Jan 1970, introducing a new addition to the 853.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS features a 853.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 24.4 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS faces competition from the likes of Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and Triumph Tiger 900 in the 853.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS offers a mileage of 24.4 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

Cars & BikesNew BikesBMW BikesBMW F 750 GS