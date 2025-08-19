BMW F 750 GS Price:

BMW F 750 GS is priced at Rs. 11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW F 750 GS?

The BMW F 750 GS is available in 1 variant - STD BS6.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW F 750 GS?

BMW F 750 GS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 853.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW F 750 GS?

BMW F 750 GS rivals are Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Triumph Tiger 900, BMW F 900 XR, Honda X-ADV, Honda XL750 Transalp [2025], BMW F900 GS.

What is the mileage of BMW F 750 GS?

BMW F 750 GS comes with a mileage of 24.4 kmpl (Company claimed).