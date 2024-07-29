HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBMWCE-04On Road Price in Raipur

BMW CE-04 On Road Price in Raipur

BMW CE-04 Front Right View
1/22
BMW CE-04 Right View
2/22
BMW CE-04 Rear Right View
3/22
BMW CE-04 Top View
4/22
BMW CE-04 Left View
5/22
BMW CE-04 Front Left View
6/22
15.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raipur
CE-04 Price in Raipur

BMW CE-04 on road price in Raipur starts from Rs. 15.29 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW CE-04 STD₹ 15.29 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW CE-04 Variant Wise Price List in Raipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹15.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
120 Kmph
130 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,90,000
RTO
8,000
Insurance
30,923
On-Road Price in Raipur
15,28,923
EMI@32,863/mo
BMW News

BMW Motorrad India forays into the electric two-wheeler segment with the new CE 04 premium electric scooter.
BMW CE 04 hits Indian showrooms as most expensive electric scooter: Key facts
29 Jul 2024
The BMW CE 04 is the most expensive electric two-wheeler to be sold in India, three times more expensive than the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
BMW CE 04 launched as India’s most expensive electric scooter. How much? Check here
24 Jul 2024
BMW will officially launch the CE 04 electric scooter in India on July 24. Ahead of the price announcement, the German auto giant has opened bookings for the EV.
BMW CE 04 all set for launch today: Here's what to expect
23 Jul 2024
BMW will officially launch the CE 04 electric scooter in India on July 24. Ahead of the price announcement, the German auto giant has opened bookings for the EV.
BMW opens booking for CE 04, India's most expensive electric scooter, ahead of launch
17 Jul 2024
BMW CE 04 will be the most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market.
BMW CE 04 electric scooter with 129 km of range to launch on 24th July
22 Jun 2024
BMW Videos

BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 electric scooter at a cost which can buy an SUV in India. The price is high because it will arrive through the CBU route.
BMW CE 04 is India's most expensive electric scooter: What does it offer
25 Jul 2024
Jean-Philippe Parain, Senior Vice President at BMW Group for Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, seen standing next to the new 5 Series Long Wheelbase launched in India on July 24, 2024.
Watch: BMW not worried about Chinese challenge in EV segment, says global boss
26 Jul 2024
The 2024 BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is the third LWB model from the German auto giant in India. It is offered with a single 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.
BMW 5 Series LWB review: XL size luxury under 80 lakh
25 Jul 2024
Weighing a little over 4.5 tonnes, the BMW 7 Series Protection can withstand 75 mm bullet fire as well as blasts thanks to its armoured window glass. Its 20-inch tyres can at least 30 kilometres at 80 kmph when entirely deflated while its self-sealing fuel tank that helps prevent fuel loss in case it is under attack.
BMW 7 Series Protection first look: A car for VVIPs that can dodge bullets and bombs
12 Feb 2024
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
