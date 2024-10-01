Launched in Oct 2024
CE-02: 95.0 kmph
CE-02: 108.0 km
CE-02: 1.8 hrs
CE-02: 3.92 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|3.92 kWh
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|108 km
|Charging Time
|1 Hour 45 Minutes
