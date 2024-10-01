HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMW CE-02 Front Left View
View all Images

BMW CE-02

Launched in Oct 2024

4.0
1 Review
₹4.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Reviews
CE-02 Key Specs

Speed

CE-02: 95.0 kmph

Range

CE-02: 108.0 km

Charging

CE-02: 1.8 hrs

Battery

CE-02: 3.92 kwh

View all CE-02 Specs and Features
BMW CE-02 Variants
BMW CE-02 price starts at ₹ 4.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹4.49 Lakhs*
11 kW
95 kmph
108 km
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 3.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW CE-02 Images

9 images
View All CE-02 Images

BMW CE-02 Colours

BMW CE-02 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Cosmic black
Cosmic black 2

BMW CE-02 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity3.92 kWh
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range108 km
Charging Time1 Hour 45 Minutes
View all CE-02 specs and features

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

BMW CE-02 EMI

STD
11 kW | 95 kmph | 108 km
₹ 4.49 Lakhs*
STD
11 kW | 95 kmph | 108 km
₹4.49 Lakhs*
EMI ₹7177.12/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
BMW CE-02 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Perfect Bike Exists
An electrifying bike that's easy to manoeuvre in cities. Heavy on the motoring experience and light on the pocket. Above all, it's a perfect product of today. By: Samraat Dash (Oct 1, 2024)
Read Full Review

Cars & BikesNew BikesBMW BikesBMW CE-02