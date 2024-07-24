hamburger icon
C 400 GT [2021-2025]Images
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Front Right Side View
1/10
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Left Side View
2/10
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Right View
3/10
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Top View Handle
4/10
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Brand Logo View
5/10
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Exhaust View
View all Images
6/10

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Specs

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] comes with 350 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of C 400 GT [2021-2025] starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW C ...Read More

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.8 l
Length
2210 mm
Wheelbase
1565 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg
Height
1437 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
835 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-381 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
265 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 R15 Rear :-150/70 R14
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
358.4 km
Max Speed
139 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
34 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
69.6 mm
Max Torque
35 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
350 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine featuring four valves per cylinder, overhead camshaft with rocker and wet-sump lubrication
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal dry clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel tube construction with aluminum die cast unit
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork with 35 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Double Aluminum swingarm, Double spring struts, adjustable preload

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Alternatives

BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT

11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C 400 GT Specs

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] News

View all
 BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] News

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Variants & Price List

BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.25 Lakhs .

C 400 GT [2021-2025] STD
11.25 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
350 cc
34 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular BMW Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT

11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details