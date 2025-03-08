Category Average: 350.0 cc
C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 350.0 cc
Category Average: 28.6 kmpl
C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 28.6 kmpl
Category Average: 34.0 ps
C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 34.0 ps
Category Average: 134.0 kmph
C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 139.0 kmph
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.25 Lakhs .
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|34 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Mileage
|28.6 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|350 cc
|Max Speed
|139 kmph
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]
₹11.25 Lakhs*
₹11.5 Lakhs*
Power
34 PS
Power
33.99 PS
Torque
35 Nm
Torque
35 Nm
Engine
350 cc
Engine
350 cc
Kerb Weight
214 kg
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Length
2210 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Aluminum Cast Wheels
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
|Currently viewing
|C 400 GT [2021-2025] vs C 400 GT
