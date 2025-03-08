What is the price of BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]? BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for C 400 GT [2021-2025] was Rs. 11.25-null null (ex-showroom).

Which is the top variant of BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]? BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] had a single variant which was STD with the last recorded price of Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What is the mileage of BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]? The BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] offered a mileage of 28.6 kmpl.