BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Front Right Side View
DISCONTINUED
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Left Side View
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Right View
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Top View Handle
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Brand Logo View
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Exhaust View
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]

11.25 Lakhs*Last recorded price
BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
C 400 GT [2021-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 350.0 cc

C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 350.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 28.6 kmpl

C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 28.6 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 34.0 ps

C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 34.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 134.0 kmph

C 400 GT [2021-2025]: 139.0 kmph

Category average

About BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]

Latest Update

  • BMW C 400 GT costs ₹25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter
  • BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at ₹11.50 lakh in India

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Alternatives

    BMW C 400 GT

    BMW C 400 GT

    11.5 Lakhs
    C 400 GT [2021-2025]vsC 400 GT
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Variants

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] price starts at ₹ 11.25 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹11.25 Lakhs*
    Engine
    350 cc
    Max Speed
    139 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 9 Ah, maintenance-free
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Images

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 1
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 2
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 3
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 4
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 5
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 6
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 7
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 8
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 9
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Image 10

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Colours

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Style tripple black
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] Specifications and Features

    Max Power34 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Mileage28.6 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine350 cc
    Max Speed139 kmph
    View all C 400 GT [2021-2025] specs and features

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] comparison with similar bikes

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]
    BMW C 400 GT
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025]
    BMW C 400 GT
    BMW C 400 GT
    ₹11.25 Lakhs*
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    Power
    34 PS
    Power
    33.99 PS
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Torque
    35 Nm
    Engine
    350 cc
    Engine
    350 cc
    Kerb Weight
    214 kg
    Kerb Weight
    219 kg
    Length
    2210 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminum
    Wheel Type
    Aluminum Cast Wheels
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular BMW Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  BMW Bikes

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] News

    The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets an updated 350 cc engine which is now Euro 5+ compliant
    BMW C 400 GT costs 25,000 more now. Here's what is new on the maxi-scooter
    8 Mar 2025
    The all-new BMW C 400 GT gets a kerb weight of 214 kg.
    BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at 11.50 lakh in India
    8 Mar 2025
    Latest news on March 6, 2025: The 2025 BMW C 400 GT will arrive with subtle upgrades that should help the model retain its tag as India's most expensive petrol scooter
    Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today March 6, 2025: 2025 BMW C 400 GT teased for India, launch soon
    6 Mar 2025
    The 2025 BMW C 400 GT will arrive with subtle upgrades that should help the model retain its tag as India's most expensive petrol scooter
    2025 BMW C 400 GT teased for India, launch soon
    6 Mar 2025
    The BMW C 400 GT has received a few updates, mainly on the cosmetic and feature front.
    2024 BMW C 400 GT breaks cover, India launch likely soon: Key facts to know
    14 Oct 2024
    Explore Other Options

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] FAQs

    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for C 400 GT [2021-2025] was Rs. 11.25-null null (ex-showroom).
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] had a single variant which was STD with the last recorded price of Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] offered a mileage of 28.6 kmpl.
    BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025] has been discontinued but BMW C 400 GT, undefined undefined and undefined undefined are the top competitors of BMW C 400 GT [2021-2025].

    View all
