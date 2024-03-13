HT Auto
Birla XL Left Side View
Birla XL Front View
Birla XL Headlight
Birla XL Ignition View
Birla XL Carry Hook
Birla XL Console View
73,601*
*On-Road Price
New Delhi
XL Price in New Delhi

Birla XL on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 73,600.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Birla XL STD₹ 73,600
...Read More

Birla XL Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

STD
₹ 73,601*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,000
Insurance
3,601
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
73,601
EMI@1,582/mo
    News

    TVS XL100 is offered in four variants.
    TVS E-XL and XL EV trademarks filed for upcoming XL100 electric moped
    13 Mar 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar N250 is set for a comprehensive upgrade and will get new hardware, more tech and possibly new graphics as well
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch confirmed on April 10
    2 Apr 2024
    Suzuki's latest adventure tourer is the V-Strom 800DE, which comes positioned between the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1050.
    Suzuki V-Strom 800DE hits Indian market: Key highlights
    2 Apr 2024
    Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and will continue to be based in Madrid
    US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover for 4.2 billion Euros
    2 Apr 2024
    Spotted undergoing testing in Europe, the KTM 1390 Super Duke GT boasts a revised subframe for improved luggage capacity, a comfortable pillion seat, and a new bodywork design. (Cycle World)
    KTM 1390 Super Duke GT spotted being tested in Europe. Here’s what to expect
    1 Apr 2024
    Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
