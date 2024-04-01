Birla V6 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla V6 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.25 Lakhs in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Birla V6 45 Ah and the most priced model is Birla V6 90 Ah.
Birla V6 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Birla V6 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla V6 is mainly compared to Joy e-bike Thunderbolt which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in New Delhi, Ather Energy 450 Apex which starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in New Delhi and SVITCH CSR 762 starting at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Birla V6 45 Ah ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Birla V6 60 Ah ₹ 1.83 Lakhs Birla V6 75 Ah ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Birla V6 90 Ah ₹ 2.25 Lakhs
