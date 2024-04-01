Birla V6 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.65 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla V6 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.25 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Birla V6 45 Ah and the most priced model is Birla V6 90 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Birla V6 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Birla V6 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla V6 is mainly compared to Joy e-bike Thunderbolt which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Ather Energy 450 Apex which starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in Bengaluru and SVITCH CSR 762 starting at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Birla V6 45 Ah ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Birla V6 60 Ah ₹ 1.83 Lakhs Birla V6 75 Ah ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Birla V6 90 Ah ₹ 2.25 Lakhs
