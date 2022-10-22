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BIRLA V6 Red Colour

₹1.72 - 2.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3492
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

V6 Red Colour

Red
Red

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