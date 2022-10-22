Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
Commercial Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Find New Trucks
Find New Buses
Find New Three Wheelers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
MG Hector
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra Bolero
Tata Sierra 2026
V6
Price
Specs & Features
Range
Colours
Images
Alternatives
BIRLA
V6 Red Colour
₹1.72 - 2.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹3492
Check EMI offers
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers
V6 Red Colour
Red
Explore Color Options For V6 Alternatives
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹
1.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
V6
vs
Ferrato Disruptor
Revolt Motors RV400
₹
1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check Offers
RV400 Colours
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
₹
1.3 Lakhs
Check Offers
RV400 BRZ Colours
Birla DMS
₹
1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs
Check Offers
DMS Colours
Maruthisan Racer
₹
1.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
V6
vs
Racer
Matter Aera
₹
1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Aera Colours
Birla V6 Images
5 images
View All
V6 Images
Popular Birla Bikes
Popular
Birla E-Smart
₹
71,780 - 1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla DMG
₹
2.37 - 3.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla XL
₹
1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla JF
₹
1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla Quanto
₹
69,182 - 1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Birla Bikes
Explore Other Options
Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes
Home
New Bikes
Birla Bikes
Birla V6 Colours