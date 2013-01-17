Birla Spark on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 72,770.
The on road price for Birla Spark top variant goes up to Rs. 90,770 in Surat.
The lowest price model is Birla Spark
Visit your nearest
Birla Spark dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Birla Spark on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla Spark is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Surat, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Surat and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Birla Spark Lead Acid ₹ 72,770 Birla Spark Lithium Ion-15 Ah ₹ 75,150 Birla Spark Lithium Ion-20 Ah ₹ 84,170 Birla Spark Lithium Ion-25 Ah ₹ 90,770
