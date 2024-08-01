Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 51.5 kmph
Spark: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 93.3 km
Spark: 110.0 km
Category Average: 4.6 hrs
Spark: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.66 kwh
Spark: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|110 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Birla Spark
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹79,999*
₹83,999*
₹69,490*
₹84,999*
₹71,100*
₹85,999*
₹71,780*
₹86,315*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
8-9 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
70-100 km
Range
98 km
Range
130 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-80 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Spark vs Quanto
|Spark vs Xeniaa
|Spark vs Faast F2F
|Spark vs Legion
|Spark vs LXS 2.0
|Spark vs E2Go
|Spark vs Drive Pro
|Spark vs E-Smart
|Spark vs Easy Go
Popular Birla Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price