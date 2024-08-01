HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Birla Spark Front Right View
View all Images

BIRLA Spark

Launched in Oct 2022

₹69,182 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Spark Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 51.5 kmph

Spark: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 93.3 km

Spark: 110.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.6 hrs

Spark: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.66 kwh

Spark: 1.56 kwh

About Birla Spark

Birla Spark
Birla Quanto
Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Top View
Disc Break View
Battery View
Right View
Birla Spark Variants
Birla Spark price starts at ₹ 69,182 and goes up to ₹ 1.01 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
Lead Acid₹69,182*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Lithium Ion-15 Ah₹71,528*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Lithium Ion-20 Ah₹80,403*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Lithium Ion-25 Ah₹86,891*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Lithium Ion-30 Ah₹93,932*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
Lithium Ion-35 Ah₹1.01 Lakhs*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Birla Spark Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Birla Spark Images

14 images
View All Spark Images

Birla Spark Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range110 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all Spark specs and features

Birla Spark comparison with similar bikes

Birla Spark
Birla Quanto
EeVe Xeniaa
Okaya EV Faast F2F
Deltic Legion
Lectrix LXS 2.0
Odysse Electric E2Go
GT Force Drive Pro
Birla E-Smart
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹79,999*
₹83,999*
₹69,490*
₹84,999*
₹71,100*
₹85,999*
₹71,780*
₹86,315*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
8-9 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
70-100 km
Range
98 km
Range
130 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-80 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Birla Bikes

View all Birla Bikes

Cars & BikesNew BikesBirla BikesBirla Spark