Birla Quanto on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 72,770.
The on road price for Birla Quanto top variant goes up to Rs. 90,770 in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Birla Quanto Lead Acid and the most priced model is Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-25 Ah.
Birla Quanto on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla Quanto is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Bengaluru, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Bengaluru and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Birla Quanto Lead Acid ₹ 72,770 Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-15 Ah ₹ 75,150 Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-20 Ah ₹ 84,170 Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-25 Ah ₹ 90,770
