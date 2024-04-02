Birla JF on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.68 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla JF top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Birla JF 45 Ah and the most priced model is Birla JF 90 Ah.
Birla JF dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Birla JF on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla JF is mainly compared to Ather Energy 450 Apex which starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in Bengaluru, SVITCH CSR 762 which starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru and ADMS Bravo starting at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Birla JF 45 Ah ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Birla JF 60 Ah ₹ 1.86 Lakhs Birla JF 75 Ah ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Birla JF 90 Ah ₹ 2.28 Lakhs
