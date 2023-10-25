Birla Electro on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 79,810.
The lowest price model is
Birla Electro on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 79,810.
The on road price for Birla Electro top variant goes up to Rs. 99,460 in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is Birla Electro Lead Acid and the most priced model is Birla Electro Lithium Ion-25 Ah.
Birla Electro on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla Electro is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Birla Electro Lead Acid ₹ 79,810 Birla Electro Lithium Ion-15 Ah ₹ 81,120 Birla Electro Lithium Ion-20 Ah ₹ 92,870 Birla Electro Lithium Ion-25 Ah ₹ 99,460
