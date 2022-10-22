E-SmartPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

BIRLA E-Smart Silver Colour

₹71,780 - 1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1455
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

E-Smart Silver Colour

Silver
Silver

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E-SmartvsGT 450 Pro

Birla E-Smart Images

Birla E-Smart Image 1
Birla E-Smart Image 2
Birla E-Smart Image 3
Birla E-Smart Image 4
Birla E-Smart Image 5
Birla E-Smart Image 6

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