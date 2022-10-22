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E-Smart
Price
Specs & Features
Range
Colours
Images
Alternatives
BIRLA
E-Smart Silver Colour
₹71,780 - 1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹1455
Check EMI offers
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers
E-Smart Silver Colour
Silver
Explore Color Options For E-Smart Alternatives
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹
86,999
Check Offers
Magnus Neo Colours
PURE EV Epluto 7G
₹
80,799 - 97,499
+1
Check Offers
Epluto 7G Colours
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
Check Offers
Xmen 2.0 Colours
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
₹
86,315
Check Offers
Easy Go Colours
GT Force Drive Pro
₹
85,999
Check Offers
E-Smart
vs
Drive Pro
Enigma GT 450 Pro
₹
86,902
Check Offers
E-Smart
vs
GT 450 Pro
Birla E-Smart Images
10 images
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E-Smart Images
Popular Birla Bikes
Popular
Birla DMG
₹
2.37 - 3.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla XL
₹
1.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla JF
₹
1.63 - 2.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla Quanto
₹
69,182 - 1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Birla V6
₹
1.72 - 2.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Birla Bikes
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Birla E-Smart Colours