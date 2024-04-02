Birla DMS on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.68 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla DMS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is
Birla DMS on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.68 Lakhs.
The on road price for Birla DMS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Birla DMS 45 Ah and the most priced model is Birla DMS 90 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Birla DMS dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Birla DMS on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla DMS is mainly compared to Joy e-bike Thunderbolt which starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Ather Energy 450 Apex which starts at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs in Bengaluru and SVITCH CSR 762 starting at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Birla DMS 45 Ah ₹ 1.68 Lakhs Birla DMS 60 Ah ₹ 1.86 Lakhs Birla DMS 75 Ah ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Birla DMS 90 Ah ₹ 2.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price