AmbitionPriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

BIRLA Ambition White Colour

₹73,817 - 1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1497
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Ambition White Colour

White
White

Explore Color Options For Ambition Alternatives

Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999
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Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

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PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

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Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
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Sokudo Rapid

Sokudo Rapid

89,889
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Rapid Colours

Birla Ambition Images

Birla Ambition Image 1
Birla Ambition Image 2
Birla Ambition Image 3
Birla Ambition Image 4
Birla Ambition Image 5
Birla Ambition Image 6

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