Launched in Oct 2022
Category Average: 61.82 kmph
Ambition: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 109.23 km
Ambition: 110.0 km
Category Average: 4.74 hrs
Ambition: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.85 kwh
Ambition: 1.56 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|110 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Birla Ambition
₹73,817*
₹90,000*
₹69,999*
₹88,000*
₹76,109*
₹78,000*
₹86,902*
₹86,690*
₹86,315*
₹71,780*
₹85,999*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
110 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
193 km
Range
100 km
Range
110 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
100-110 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
