Birla Ambition Front Left View
View all Images

BIRLA Ambition

Launched in Oct 2022

₹73,817 - 1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ambition Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 61.82 kmph

Ambition: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 109.23 km

Ambition: 110.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.74 hrs

Ambition: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.85 kwh

Ambition: 1.56 kwh

View all Ambition Specs and Features

About Birla Ambition

Birla Ambition
Tunwal Storm ZX
Front Left View
Front View
Birla Ambition Variants
Birla Ambition price starts at ₹ 73,817 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
Lead Acid₹73,817*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Lithium Ion-15 Ah₹75,171*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Lithium Ion-20 Ah₹86,667*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Lithium Ion-25 Ah₹93,155*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Lithium Ion-30 Ah₹1 Lakhs*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
Lithium Ion-35 Ah₹1.08 Lakhs*
55 kmph
110 km
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.56 kWh
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Birla Ambition Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Birla Ambition Images

10 images
View All Ambition Images

Birla Ambition Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range110 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all Ambition specs and features

Birla Ambition comparison with similar bikes

Birla Ambition
Tunwal Storm ZX
Ola Electric S1 X
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
Birla Electro
Komaki LY
Enigma GT 450 Pro
Ampere Zeal EX
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
Birla E-Smart
GT Force Drive Pro
₹73,817*
₹90,000*
₹69,999*
₹88,000*
₹76,109*
₹78,000*
₹86,902*
₹86,690*
₹86,315*
₹71,780*
₹85,999*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
110 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
193 km
Range
100 km
Range
110 km
Range
160-200 km
Range
120 km
Range
120 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
100-110 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Ambition vs Storm ZX, Ambition vs S1 X, Ambition vs Gen Next Nanu Plus, Ambition vs Electro, Ambition vs LY, Ambition vs GT 450 Pro, Ambition vs Zeal EX, Ambition vs Easy Go, Ambition vs E-Smart, Ambition vs Drive Pro
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Birla Bikes

View all Birla Bikes

Birla Ambition EMI

Select Variant:
Lead Acid
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹ 73,817*
Select Variant
Lead Acid
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹73,817*
Lithium Ion-15 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹75,171*
Lithium Ion-20 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹86,667*
Lithium Ion-25 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹93,155*
Lithium Ion-30 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹1 Lakhs*
Lithium Ion-35 Ah
55-60 kmph | 110 km
₹1.08 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1207.62/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
