Birla Ambition price starts at ₹ 73,817 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Ambition comes

Birla Ambition price starts at ₹ 73,817 and goes up to ₹ 1.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Birla Ambition comes in 6 variants. Birla Ambition's top variant is Lithium Ion-35 Ah.