    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    ₹75,499**Ex-showroom price
    Amo Mobility Inspirer

    ₹47,149 - 77,999**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    Ather Energy Ather 450X

    ₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    80.0 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    HCD India NPS Cargo

    ₹54,500 - 58,500**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Revolt Motors Revolt RV400

    ₹90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    85.0 Kmph150.0 km/charge
    Ola Electric S1

    ₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Avera Retrosa

    ₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    90.0 Kmph140.0 km/charge
    Benling India Benling Aura

    ₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
    60.0 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Kabira Mobility KM 3000

    ₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    100.0 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

    ₹48,000 - 65,490**Ex-showroom price
    24.0 Kmph110.0 km/charge
    Hero Electric Nyx

    ₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    42.0 Kmph55.0 km/charge
    Amo Mobility Jaunty

    ₹56,620 - 86,999**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 Kmph60.0 km/charge
    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

    ₹59,900 - 62,000**Ex-showroom price
    43.0 Kmph
    Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

    ₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    100.0 km/charge
    Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

    ₹92,000**Ex-showroom price
    90.0 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

    ₹55,000 - 65,490**Ex-showroom price
    24.0 Kmph110.0 km/charge
    White Carbon Motors GT5

    ₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    50.0 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    BGauss A2

    ₹52,499 - 67,999**Ex-showroom price
    25.0 Kmph75.0 km/charge
  UPCOMING

    EeVe Forseti

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    70 Kmph100.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  UPCOMING

    EeVe Tesoro

    ₹1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    100 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
  UPCOMING

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson LiveWire

    ₹50 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    235.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
  UPCOMING

    Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer

    ₹20.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    961.0 cc 10.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  UPCOMING

    Norton Dominator

    ₹23.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    961.0 cc 55.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Nov 22
  DISCONTINUED

    Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

    ₹94,999**Last Recorded Price
    65.0 Kmph180.0 km/charge

