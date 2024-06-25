HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesBGaussRUV 350On Road Price in Sangli

BGauss RUV 350 On Road Price in Sangli

BGauss RUV 350 Right View
BGauss RUV 350 Front View
BGauss RUV 350 Left View
BGauss RUV 350 Rear View
BGauss RUV 350 Indicator View
BGauss RUV 350 Number Plate View
1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sangli
RUV 350 Price in Sangli

BGauss RUV 350 on road price in Sangli starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs. The on road price for BGauss RUV 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.40 Lakhs in Sangli. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
BGauss RUV 350 i EX₹ 1.14 Lakhs
BGauss RUV 350 EX₹ 1.29 Lakhs
BGauss RUV 350 Max₹ 1.40 Lakhs
...Read More

BGauss RUV 350 Variant Wise Price List in Sangli

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
i EX
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sangli)
1,14,249
EMI@2,456/mo
EX
₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
90 Km
View breakup
Max
₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
120 Km
View breakup

    BGauss RUV 350 News

    The BGauss RUV 350 rugged electric scooter has been completely developed in India with production set to begin next month at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra
    BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter launched, priced from 1.10 lakh
    25 Jun 2024
    RUV stands for Recreational Utility Vehicle and the RUV350 promises to be a rugged electric scooter, a first in its segment
    BGauss RUV350 rugged electric scooter to be launched on June 25
    5 Jun 2024
    BGauss is making some very big claims of performance and comfort that the RUV350 boasts of, without giving out specific details.
    BGauss RUV350 electric scooter unveiled, to launch in India on this date
    3 Jun 2024
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
    BGauss Auto partners GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters to delivery agents
    5 Dec 2022
    BGauss RUV 350 Videos

    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
