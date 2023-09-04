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Oowah
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BGAUSS
Oowah Laguna Blue Colour
₹94,990 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1926
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Oowah Laguna Blue Colour
Laguna blue
Explore Color Options For Oowah Alternatives
Joy e-bike Mihos
₹
1.08 Lakhs
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Mihos Colours
Bajaj Chetak
₹
91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
+12
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Chetak Colours
Kinetic Green Flex
₹
1.1 Lakhs
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Flex Colours
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
₹
99,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
+1
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Storie Colours
Komaki XGT X4
₹
1.02 - 1.24 Lakhs
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XGT X4 Colours
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Ather Energy EL01
₹
99,000 Onwards
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BGauss C12i
₹
1.05 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
BGauss RUV 350
₹
1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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