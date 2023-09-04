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BGAUSS Oowah Cloud White Colour

₹94,990 - 1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1926
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Oowah Cloud White Colour

Sage Green
Laguna Blue
Cloud White
Cloud white

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