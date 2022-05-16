BGauss D15 on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs.
The on road price for BGauss D15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is BGauss D15 i and the most priced model is BGauss D15 Pro.
Visit your nearest
BGauss D15 dealers and showrooms in Kolhapur for best offers.
BGauss D15 on road price breakup in Kolhapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BGauss D15 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Kolhapur, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Kolhapur and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kolhapur.
Variants On-Road Price BGauss D15 i ₹ 1.52 Lakhs BGauss D15 Pro ₹ 1.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price