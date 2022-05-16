BGauss D15 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. The on road price for BGauss D15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is BGauss D15 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. The on road price for BGauss D15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is BGauss D15 i and the most priced model is BGauss D15 Pro. Visit your nearest BGauss D15 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. BGauss D15 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BGauss D15 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jaipur, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price BGauss D15 i ₹ 1.52 Lakhs BGauss D15 Pro ₹ 1.65 Lakhs