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C12 MaxRPriceRangeSpecifications
BGauss C12 MaxR Front Left View
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BGauss C12 MaxR Front View
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BGauss C12 MaxR Rear Left View
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BGauss C12 MaxR Headlight View
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BGauss C12 MaxR Front Tyre View
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BGauss C12 MaxR Rear Tyre View
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BGauss C12 MaxR STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.66 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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C12 MaxR STD

C12 MaxR STD Prices

The C12 MaxR STD, is listed at ₹1.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C12 MaxR STD Mileage

All variants of the C12 MaxR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C12 MaxR STD Colours

The C12 MaxR STD is available in 1 colour option: Grey.

C12 MaxR STD Engine and Transmission

C12 MaxR STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C12 MaxR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.45 Lakhs or the Simple Energy Wave priced between ₹1.1 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs.

C12 MaxR STD Specs & Features

The C12 MaxR STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Beam Switch, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps and Distance To Empty.

BGauss C12 MaxR STD Price

C12 MaxR STD

₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,990
Insurance
6,128
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,118
EMI@3,571/mo
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BGauss C12 MaxR STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1875 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Height
1146 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
745 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-12 Inch,Rear :-12 Inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
178 km
Max Speed
75 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.2 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Nitrox Gas Emuision Type - 5 Step Adjustable Single Hydraulic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,Sport,Ride
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
18 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
23 L
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
BGauss C12 MaxR STD EMI
EMI3,213 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,49,506
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,49,506
Interest Amount
43,302
Payable Amount
1,92,808

BGauss C12 MaxR Alternatives

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