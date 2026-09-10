The C12 MaxR STD, is listed at ₹1.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the C12 MaxR offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The C12 MaxR STD is available in 1 colour option: Grey.
In the C12 MaxR's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.45 Lakhs or the Simple Energy Wave priced between ₹1.1 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs.
The C12 MaxR STD has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Beam Switch, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps and Distance To Empty.