The lowest price model is BGauss B8
BGauss B8 on road price in Secunderabad starts from Rs. 71,560.
The on road price for BGauss B8 top variant goes up to Rs. 99,150 in Secunderabad.
The lowest price model is BGauss B8 Lead Acid and the most priced model is BGauss B8 Li Technoogy.
Visit your nearest
BGauss B8 dealers and showrooms in Secunderabad for best offers.
BGauss B8 on road price breakup in Secunderabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BGauss B8 is mainly compared to Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li which starts at Rs. 50,880 in Secunderabad, EeVe Wind which starts at Rs. 50,900 in Secunderabad and YObykes Yo Drift starting at Rs. 51,000 in Secunderabad.
Variants On-Road Price BGauss B8 Lead Acid ₹ 71,560 BGauss B8 Lithium Ion ₹ 92,780 BGauss B8 Li Technoogy ₹ 99,150