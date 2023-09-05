Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BGauss B8 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 71,190.
The on road price for BGauss B8 top variant goes up to Rs. 99,230 in New Delhi.
The lowest price model is BGauss B8 Lead Acid and the most priced model is BGauss B8 Li Technoogy.
BGauss B8 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BGauss B8 is mainly compared to Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li which starts at Rs. 50,880 in New Delhi, EeVe Wind which starts at Rs. 50,900 in New Delhi and YObykes Yo Drift starting at Rs. 51,000 in New Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price BGauss B8 Lead Acid ₹ 71,190 BGauss B8 Lithium Ion ₹ 94,630 BGauss B8 Li Technoogy ₹ 99,230