HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBGaussB8On Road Price in Nanded

BGauss B8 On Road Price in Nanded

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
62,999 - 88,999*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

B8 on Road Price in Nanded

BGauss B8 on road price in Nanded starts from Rs. 71,560. The on road price for BGauss B8 top variant goes up to Rs. 99,150 in Nanded. The lowest price model is BGauss B8

VariantsOn-Road Price
BGauss B8 Lead Acid₹ 71,560
BGauss B8 Lithium Ion₹ 92,780
BGauss B8 Li Technoogy₹ 99,150
...Read More

BGauss B8 Variant Wise Price List

Lead Acid
₹ 71,562*On-Road Price
1900 W
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,999
RTO
4,255
Insurance
2,808
Accessories Charges
1,500
On-Road Price in Nanded
71,562
EMI@1,538/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Lithium Ion
₹ 92,781*On-Road Price
1900 W
View breakup
View breakup

Latest Bikes

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

54,384 - 79,975
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone

Fujiyama Ozone

99,918 Onwards
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details