BGauss B8 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 69,070.
The on road price for BGauss B8 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,610 in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is BGauss B8
BGauss B8 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BGauss B8 is mainly compared to Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li which starts at Rs. 50,880 in Bengaluru, EeVe Wind which starts at Rs. 50,900 in Bengaluru and YObykes Yo Drift starting at Rs. 51,000 in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price BGauss B8 Lead Acid ₹ 69,070 BGauss B8 Lithium Ion ₹ 89,490 BGauss B8 Li Technoogy ₹ 95,610