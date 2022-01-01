BGauss B8 on road price in Akbarpur Rajasthan starts from Rs. 71,190. The on road price for BGauss B8 top variant goes up to Rs. 99,230 in Akbarpur Rajasthan. The lowest price model is BGauss B8 on road price in Akbarpur Rajasthan starts from Rs. 71,190. The on road price for BGauss B8 top variant goes up to Rs. 99,230 in Akbarpur Rajasthan. The lowest price model is BGauss B8 Lead Acid and the most priced model is BGauss B8 Li Technoogy. Visit your nearest BGauss B8 dealers and showrooms in Akbarpur Rajasthan for best offers. BGauss B8 on road price breakup in Akbarpur Rajasthan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price BGauss B8 Lead Acid ₹ 71,190 BGauss B8 Lithium Ion ₹ 94,630 BGauss B8 Li Technoogy ₹ 99,230