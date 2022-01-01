Benling India Benling Kriti on road price in Duliajan starts from Rs. 56,940. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Kriti on road price in Duliajan starts from Rs. 56,940. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Kriti dealers and showrooms in Duliajan for best offers. Benling India Benling Kriti on road price breakup in Duliajan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benling India Benling Kriti Kriti LA ₹ 56,940 Benling India Benling Kriti Kriti LA ₹ 56,940