Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Manavadar starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Manavadar starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura dealers and showrooms in Manavadar for best offers. Benling India Benling Aura on road price breakup in Manavadar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benling India Benling Aura Aura LI ₹ 73,000