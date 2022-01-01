Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Kolar starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura dealers and showrooms in Kolar for best offers. Benling India Benling Aura on road price breakup in Kolar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benling India Benling Aura Aura LI ₹ 73,000