Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Godawari Khani starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Godawari Khani starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura dealers and showrooms in Godawari Khani for best offers. Benling India Benling Aura on road price breakup in Godawari Khani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benling India Benling Aura Aura LI ₹ 73,000