Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Derra Bassi starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura on road price in Derra Bassi starts from Rs. 73,000. Visit your nearest Benling India Benling Aura dealers and showrooms in Derra Bassi for best offers. Benling India Benling Aura on road price breakup in Derra Bassi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benling India Benling Aura Aura LI ₹ 73,000