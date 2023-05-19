Saved Articles

Benling India Believe On Road Price in Nellore

1.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nellore
Believe Price in Nellore

Benling India Believe on road price in Nellore starts from Rs. 1.37 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Benling India Believe STD₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Benling India Believe Variant Wise Price List in Nellore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 Kmph
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,270
RTO
5,517
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nellore)
1,36,787
EMI@2,940/mo
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
    Benling India Believe News

    Demand for, and sales of, passenger vehicles in Pakistan has come down to drastically low levels. (File photo used for representational purpose)
    Crash and burn: You won't believe the number of cars sold in Pakistan in April
    19 May 2023
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
    Elon Musk thinks you are not smart if you don’t believe in Tesla’s FSD
    30 Jan 2023
    Benling Believe has a top speed of 75 kmph.&nbsp;
    Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at 97,520
    16 Aug 2022
    Self-driving technology is a key automotive technology several automakers has been working upon for quite some time.
    Tesla can make a fully autonomous car, 34% people believe so: Study
    20 Mar 2022
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
