|Engine
|500 cc
The TRK 502 X Limited Edition, is listed at ₹8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the TRK 502 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The TRK 502 X Limited Edition is available in 5 colour options: Yellow, Green, Grey, Black, White.
The TRK 502 X Limited Edition is powered by a 500 cc engine.
In the TRK 502's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX500 priced ₹6.33 Lakhs or the Moto Morini X-Cape priced between ₹6.3 Lakhs - 6.4 Lakhs.
The TRK 502 X Limited Edition has Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.