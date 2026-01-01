hamburger icon
Benelli TRK 502 Front Left View
1/9
Benelli TRK 502 Front Right View
2/9
Benelli TRK 502 Front View
3/9
Benelli TRK 502 Left View
4/9
Benelli TRK 502 Rear Left View
5/9
Benelli TRK 502 Rear Right View
6/9

Benelli TRK 502 X Limited Edition

8 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benelli TRK 502 Key Specs
Engine500 cc
View all TRK 502 specs and features

TRK 502 X Limited Edition

TRK 502 X Limited Edition Prices

The TRK 502 X Limited Edition, is listed at ₹8 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

TRK 502 X Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the TRK 502 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

TRK 502 X Limited Edition Colours

The TRK 502 X Limited Edition is available in 5 colour options: Yellow, Green, Grey, Black, White.

TRK 502 X Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The TRK 502 X Limited Edition is powered by a 500 cc engine.

TRK 502 X Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the TRK 502's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda NX500 priced ₹6.33 Lakhs or the Moto Morini X-Cape priced between ₹6.3 Lakhs - 6.4 Lakhs.

TRK 502 X Limited Edition Specs & Features

The TRK 502 X Limited Edition has Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Benelli TRK 502 X Limited Edition Price

TRK 502 X Limited Edition

₹8 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,14,000
RTO
57,120
Insurance
29,043
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,00,163
EMI@17,199/mo
Benelli TRK 502 X Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
2220 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm
Height
1480 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
915 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80 - 19, Rear :- 150/70 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
160 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
500 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multidisc Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
69 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock Rebound Pre Load Adjustable
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 inch TFT Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Benelli TRK 502 X Limited Edition EMI
EMI15,479 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,20,146
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,20,146
Interest Amount
2,08,579
Payable Amount
9,28,725

Benelli TRK 502 other Variants

TRK 502 STD

₹7.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,62,000
RTO
52,960
Insurance
28,227
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,43,187
EMI@15,974/mo
TRK 502 X

₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,14,000
RTO
85,680
Insurance
29,043
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,28,723
EMI@17,812/mo
Benelli TRK 502 Alternatives

Honda NX500

Honda NX500

6.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
TRK 502vsNX500
Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

6.3 - 6.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
TRK 502vsX-Cape
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

8.48 - 8.63 LakhsEx-Showroom
TRK 502vsVersys 650

Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

UPCOMING
BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 LakhsEx-Showroom
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Popular Benelli Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
