Benelli TRK 502 On Road Price in Guntakal

Benelli TRK 502 On Road Price in Guntakal

View all Images
4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Benelli TRK 502 on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli TRK 502 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 5.87 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli TRK 502 top variant goes up to Rs. 5.90 Lakhs in Delhi.

Benelli TRK 502 Variant Wise Price List

Grey
₹5.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,79,990
RTO
86,398
Insurance
20,700
On-Road Price in Guntakal
5,87,088
EMI@12,619/mo
Red
₹6.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
White
₹6.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
X Metallic Dark Grey
₹5.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
View more Variants

Benelli TRK 502 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Grey
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
2200 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm
Dry Weight
235 kg
Height
1450 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
915 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.59s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.42 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
4.41s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
5.08s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.04s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.28s
Highway Mileage
33.77 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
54.18 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.48 mm
City Mileage
30.16 kmpl
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
TLI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1
Displacement
500 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
69 mm
No of Cylinders
2
Chassis
Steel-tube trellis chassis
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock (Rebound & Preload adjustable)
Front Suspension
USD Telescopic forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

