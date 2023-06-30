HT Auto
Benelli TRK 502 On Road Price in Chamrajnagar

Benelli TRK 502 On Road Price in Chamrajnagar

4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TRK 502 on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli TRK 502 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 6.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli TRK 502 top variant goes up to Rs. 5.90 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Benelli TRK 502 Grey₹ 6.22 Lakhs
Benelli TRK 502 White₹ 6.34 Lakhs
Benelli TRK 502 Red₹ 6.34 Lakhs
Benelli TRK 502 X Metallic Dark Grey₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Benelli TRK 502 Variant Wise Price List

Grey
₹6.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,79,900
RTO
95,884
Insurance
27,545
Accessories Charges
18,200
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Chamrajnagar)
6,21,529
EMI@13,359/mo
White
₹6.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Red
₹6.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
X Metallic Dark Grey
₹5.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
500 cc
30.16 kmpl
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
