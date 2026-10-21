|Engine
|554 cc
The TRK 552 X Limited Edition, is listed at ₹8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the TRK 552 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The TRK 552 X Limited Edition is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.
The TRK 552 X Limited Edition is powered by a 554 cc engine.
In the TRK 552's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Benelli TRK 502 priced between ₹6.62 Lakhs - 7.14 Lakhs or the Honda NX500 priced ₹7.44 Lakhs.
The TRK 552 X Limited Edition has Kill Switch, Pass Beam Switch, Internet Connectivity, Gear Position Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.