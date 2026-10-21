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TRK 552PriceSpecifications
Benelli TRK 552 Front Left View
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Benelli TRK 552 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Benelli TRK 552 Key Specs
Engine554 cc
View all TRK 552 specs and features

TRK 552 STD

TRK 552 STD Prices

The TRK 552 STD, is listed at ₹8.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

TRK 552 STD Mileage

All variants of the TRK 552 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

TRK 552 STD Colours

The TRK 552 STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, White.

TRK 552 STD Engine and Transmission

The TRK 552 STD is powered by a 554 cc engine.

TRK 552 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the TRK 552's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Benelli TRK 502 priced between ₹6.62 Lakhs - 7.14 Lakhs or the Honda NX500 priced ₹7.44 Lakhs.

TRK 552 STD Specs & Features

The TRK 552 STD has Kill Switch, Pass Beam Switch, Internet Connectivity, Gear Position Indicator and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Benelli TRK 552 STD Price

TRK 552 STD

₹8.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,22,000
RTO
58,830
Insurance
29,169
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,09,999
EMI@17,410/mo
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Benelli TRK 552 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2200 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg
Height
1450 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
915 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front - 17 Inch, Rear - - 17 Inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front - 120/70, Rear - 160/60
Rear Caliper
2 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
168 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
53.36 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
71 mm
Max Torque
49.32 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
554 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 2-cylinder 4-stroke 8-valve, DOHC
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
70.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
50mm upside-down telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock-absorber, continuously adjustable preload

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
20 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Benelli TRK 552 STD EMI
EMI15,669 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,28,999
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,28,999
Interest Amount
2,11,143
Payable Amount
9,40,142

Benelli TRK 552 other Variants

TRK 552 X

₹8.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,74,000
RTO
62,990
Insurance
29,985
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,66,975
EMI@18,635/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TRK 552 X Limited Edition

₹8.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
7,90,000
RTO
64,270
Insurance
30,236
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,506
EMI@19,011/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Benelli TRK 552 Alternatives

Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502

6.62 - 7.14 Lakhs
TRK 552vsTRK 502
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

7.44 Lakhs
TRK 552vsNX500
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

8.63 Lakhs Onwards
TRK 552vsVersys 650
Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

6.4 - 6.7 Lakhs
TRK 552vsX-Cape

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