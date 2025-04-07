TNT600i Launch Date
TNT600i Launch Date
The Benelli TNT600i is expected to launch in Oct 2025.
TNT600i Launch Price
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹6.3 - 6.5 Lakhs*.
Specs and Features
The Benelli TNT600i is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
TNT600i Rivals
Kawasaki Z650, Benelli 502 C, Kawasaki Z500, CFMoto 650GT and Kawasaki Ninja 650 are sought to be the major rivals to Benelli TNT600i.