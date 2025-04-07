TNT600iUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Benelli TNT600i Left View
UPCOMING

BENELLI TNT600i

Exp. Launch in Oct 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
₹6.3 - 6.5 Lakhs*Expected price
TNT600i Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 600.0 cc

TNT600i: 600.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 62.75 ps

TNT600i: 85.07 ps

Benelli TNT600i Latest Update

TNT600i Launch Date

The Benelli TNT600i is expected to launch in Oct 2025.

TNT600i Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of

Benelli TNT600i Images

Benelli TNT600i Specifications and Features

Max Power85.07 PS @ 11500 rpm
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque54.6 Nm @ 10500 rpm
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine600 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
R , R Superbikes, Arjan Garh
Plot No 541/542 M G Road, Near Arjanghar Metro station Pillar No 184/185,Aya Nagar,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9999537577
Benelli TNT600i User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Perfect to ride on open roads and highways.
I got a mileage of 6 kmpl, and the riding experience was great overall. However, I occasionally faced issues with the suspension, especially on bad roads where its performance wasn't very good. Despite that, the power and riding experience were excellent.By: Mohd Farhan Hussain (Apr 7, 2025)
Read Full Opinion

