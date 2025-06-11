Introduction

The Benelli TNT 600i is expected to re-enter the Indian motorcycle market by October 2025, positioned as a middleweight street-naked offering in the brand's portfolio. The upcoming model is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the QJ SRK 600, currently available in select international markets. While Benelli has not officially confirmed the final design or technical details of the India-spec model, market expectations suggest a significant departure from the earlier BS4-compliant TNT 600i that was previously sold in the country. Once launched, it will target competitors in the middleweight naked motorcycle segment.

Benelli TNT600i Expected Price:

The TNT 600i is likely to be offered in a single variant, with an expected ex-showroom price range between ₹6.30 lakh and ₹6.50 lakh. This would place it in direct contention with several established models in the middleweight naked and semi-faired segments. Final pricing and variant details are expected closer to the launch.

When will the Benelli TNT600i launch in India?

The Benelli TNT600i is speculated to launch in October 2025.

What features are available in the Benelli TNT600i?

Design cues for the updated TNT 600i are anticipated to be heavily influenced by the QJ SRK 600. The motorcycle could feature a reworked front end with a sharper LED headlamp, a more sculpted fuel tank with pronounced extensions, and a cleaner tail section. Unlike the previous generation, which had twin under-seat exhausts, the upcoming model is likely to shift to a single, underbelly exhaust unit. The chassis layout may remain largely the same, but with changes including a redesigned swingarm. Feature expectations include full LED lighting and a digital instrument console, though exact specifications for the India-spec model remain unconfirmed.

What are the engine and specifications of the Benelli TNT600i?

The motorcycle is expected to be powered by a 600 cc, inline four-cylinder engine similar to the one in the QJ SRK 600. This motor produces 80.4 bhp and 55 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox. These output figures are in line with other motorcycles in this class and indicate a focus on a balance of usable power and smooth performance. Engine tuning and emission compliance will be adapted for Indian regulations, with BS6 standards expected.

The suspension setup is likely to include upside-down forks at the front and a rear monoshock, while braking duties are expected to be managed by dual front discs and a rear single disc, possibly with dual-channel ABS.

What will the Benelli TNT600i rival in its segment?

Once launched, the Benelli TNT 600i will compete with the Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R, and Kawasaki Ninja 650.