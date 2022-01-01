Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Una Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Una Himachal Pradesh. Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Una Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Una Himachal Pradesh. The lowest price model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver and the most priced model is Benelli Imperiale 400 Red. Visit your nearest Benelli Imperiale 400 dealers and showrooms in Una Himachal Pradesh for best offers. Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price breakup in Una Himachal Pradesh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Benelli Imperiale 400 Silver ₹ 2.22 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Black ₹ 2.26 Lakhs Benelli Imperiale 400 Red ₹ 2.26 Lakhs