Benelli Imperiale 400 On Road Price in Ravulapalem

1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs
Delhi
Benelli Imperiale 400 on Road Price in Delhi

Benelli Imperiale 400 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Benelli Imperiale 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.26 Lakhs in Delhi.

Benelli Imperiale 400 Variant Wise Price List

Silver
₹2.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
33.49 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,799
RTO
15,183
Insurance
16,684
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ravulapalem)
2,21,666
EMI@4,764/mo
Black
₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
33.49 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
View breakup
Red
₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
374 cc
33.49 kmpl
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
View breakup

Benelli Imperiale 400 Specifications and Features

Silver
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2170 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
15.83s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.41m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.61s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.01s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.28s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.33s
Quarter Mile
18.70s @ 109.84kmph
Highway Mileage
36.65 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
37.29m
City Mileage
33.49 kmpl
Top Speed
114.66 kmph
Max Power
21 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
90 mm
Max Torque
29 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU – DELPHI MT05
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.5:1
Displacement
374 cc
Clutch
Multidisc wet clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Air-cooled, 4-valves/cylinder, SOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
72.7 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Double cradle with steel tubes and plates
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Pre-load Adjustable
Front Suspension
41 mm Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen

